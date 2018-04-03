School referendum passes/ in Chippewa Falls - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

School referendum passes/ in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - For the second time in as many years, voters in Chippewa Falls were faced with the question whether to update school buildings. 

As News 18 has reported, a $159 million referendum failed in November 2016. 

After that defeat, the district sent out a community-wide survey last year to see what voters would approve. They came back with a $65 million proposal to build a new Stillson Elementary School and complete additions and repairs at the middle and high schools.

Tuesday, voters weighed in supporting that proposal with 53% percent of the vote in favor of spending on the new school and upgrades.

