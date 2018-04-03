Voters pass Fall Creek referendum - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Voters pass Fall Creek referendum

Posted:

Fall Creek (WQOW) - In Fall Creek, voters considered a $12.4 million referendum question. That money would mainly be used for upgrades to the high school, including a new safe and secure entrance, classroom additions, renovations and a new community weight and fitness room.

Voters took to the polls in favor of that question which passed with 61 percent of the vote.

Superintendent Joe Sanfelippo called Tuesday's vote a huge responsibility to do something great for the entire community.

The cost for this referendum will be $15 for the owner of a $100,000 home.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.