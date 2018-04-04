4/4: Savoring the Arts

Chippewa Falls (HEYDE CENTER FOR THE ARTS) - The Savoring the Arts fundraiser is our biggest fundraiser of the year and it helps us cover costs that ticket sales alone don't cover.

For example, the Jerry Way musical "Class Reunion" was a success with lots of people coming out. Many people tell us that they appreciate that the Heyde Center keeps its ticket prices down so that they can come and enjoy these kinds of performances. However, the cast and crew are using the building (electricity, heating/cooling, stage set up and costuming, etc.), plus there are costs associated with advertising the show, creating and selling tickets, sales tax, royalties, staffing and maintaining the building. If we were to have the ticket sales cover all these costs, the per ticket price would be more than many people can afford and our mission is to provide arts and cultural opportunities for as many people as possible.

For the Heyde Center, it is important that the arts are accessible and affordable, it seems a shame to bring fantastic performers to the area, then exclude residents who can't afford the ticket prices. The Heyde Center strives not only to provide high quality arts and cultural entertainment, but we also try to provide free and low cost arts opportunities to the community, to our schools, and to offer more opportunities to people who are disabled, in an assisted living situation or elderly with limited transportation options.

Hence we have the tension between keeping prices more affordable and covering our basic costs, so we raise funds through great opportunities like the Savoring the Arts fundraising dinner and the online auction.

Online Auction to benefit the Heyde Center

Bidding site opens Monday, April 2 at 5:00 p.m. and closes on Sunday, April 15 at 8:00 p.m.

The Annual Savoring the Arts Online Auction is a fun and exciting way to raise funds for on-going operations at the Heyde Center. This year's online auction items are carefully chosen for your bidding pleasure. Most of the options available are unique, one-of-a-kind experiences and items that have been donated by the wonderful Chippewa Valley business community that believes in community arts. Everyone can participate in the online auction regardless

of whether you attend the dinner or not. The auction website is: https://www.biddingforgood.com/CVCA/Auction2018

Savoring the Arts - Fundraising Dinner

Saturday, April 7, 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. (after-party starts at 9:00 p.m.)

We are rolling out the red carpet in this Hollywood awards-themed evening intended to raise funds for the Heyde Center for the Arts. Start out the evening schmoozing with the beautiful people and fighting off the paparazzi before moving to your table for a four-course meal including live entertainment. For those not ready to go home, there will be an after-party including dancing and conversation.

This year's entertainment features the amazing talent of six singers from Chippewa Falls High School with select Broadway songs.

1) CJ Rislove - "Sit Down Your Rockin' the Boat" (Guys and Dolls)

2) Patricia Lowry - "In His Eyes" (Jekyll and Hyde)

3) Ingrid Lyberg - "Never Enough" (The Greatest Showman)

4) Adrienne Olson - "Adelaide's Lament" (Guys and Dolls)

5) Andy Stoll - "Stars" (Les Miserables)

6) Chase Bucheger - "Corner of the Sky" (Pippin)

The Dinner Menu includes a Hearty Tomato Soup with Croutons, Spring Mix Greens with Catalina Dressing with Rolls and Flatbread, your choice of Steak Oscar or Mediterranean Vegetarian Hashweh, and Cheesecake with fudge and caramel drizzle. Admission: $75 per person. Purchase a table of six ($450) or eight ($600) and have your name emblazoned on a star on the Heyde Center's "Walk of Fame."



54th Annual Spring Art Show

Sunday, April 8 - Friday, April 20

The Chippewa Herald along with the Chippewa Valley Cultural Association/Heyde Center for the Arts will again be hosting the 54th Annual Spring Art show. Nearly 100 local artists - old and young, novice and experienced - submit their two and three-dimensional art works each year to this community exhibit. The exhibition includes original paintings, sculptures, photos, stained glass, mosaics, ceramics, other creative art forms, demonstrations, and cash awards. The judges for this year's awards are: Mackenzie Kavanagh a graphic artist with Volume One and Rose Dolan-Neill, the director of the Janet Carson Gallery in Eau Claire, and Erin Brunke with The Chippewa Herald.

This year we would like to recognize two people we lost this past year who were involved in this show from the very beginning. Art work from Ellen Devine and Pat Ahneman will be on display throughout the exhibit. In addition, the family of Ellen Devine would like to welcome friends to celebrate Ellen's life and contributions to the Chippewa Valley art world from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 8th (artist reception).

There will be two demonstrations during the art show: Alexandria Mooney Jones, who will demonstrate the painting technique called liquid acrylics at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday April 8th; and Jean Atter Chwala who will be demonstrating pine needle basket weaving on Sunday, April 15th at 1:00 p.m.

Exhibit hours are:

Opening Reception: Sunday, April 8th 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday to Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Also, galleries are open one hour before performances. There is no charge to the public for this exhibit, but donations are appreciated to help keep this exceptional gallery space available to the community.



Barynya (Russian Dance)

Monday, April 9 at 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The world renowned Russian music, dance, and song group, Barynya is the premier Russian folk ensemble touring the US today. They have performed at Carnegie Hall, The National Constitution Center, The Smithsonian, and the United Nations just to name a few. They will perform traditional Russian, Cossack, Ukrainian, and Gypsy Roma dancing, songs, and virtuoso performances on several traditional Russian instruments. Every routine is performed in beautiful hand-made costumes from the region and era of the performance, and an explanation will be given to the audience on the significance and cultural uniqueness of each. Tickets: Adults $10, Seniors $9, Youth $5, Group (4 people) $25

JigJam

Friday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m.

JigJam is a multi-award winning quartet from the heart of the midlands in Ireland. Blending the best of traditional Irish music with bluegrass and Americana in a new genre which has been branded as "CeltGrass," their onstage energy along with their virtuosic musical ability has captivated audiences throughout the world. "Here's an Irish band that's going to impact the world as hard as Clancy Brothers or U2 if they get only half a chance." This sharply dressed outfit delivers an energy-fueled, foot-stomping live performance. The words sparkling, innovative and infectious come first to mind when you witness your first JigJam show. Miss this band at your peril!

Tickets: Adults $18, Seniors $17, Youth $6

