Check your fridge: Beer being recalled because of small pieces of glass

(CNN) - You may want to take a quick look inside your refrigerator.

Stella Artois is recalling some of its beer. Officials with the Belgian beer said small pieces of glass may have fallen inside certain bottles.

The recall impacts Stella Artois' 6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs and 24-packs sold in the U.S. and Canada.

Overall, less than one-percent of glass bottles in the U.S. may have been affected.

The company said it is working with its supplier to make sure this problem is addressed properly.

