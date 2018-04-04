$500 grant to help Thorp Catholic buy new document camera

Thorp (WQOW) - As area schools stretch their dollars, Thorp Catholic hopes to stretch 500 of them.

Every month, with help from Asher Lasting Exteriors and United Bank, WQOW awards an area school a $500 Tools for Schools grant. March's recipient is Thorp Catholic.

As technology continues to improve, the cost to stay up to date also goes up. Tammy Barth, the third and fourth grade teacher at Thorp Catholic, doesn't have a working digital white board or projector anymore, but hopes a new document camera will fill the void.

"Because most of the things that we have we have purchased ourselves or have gotten through fundraising, through our parish, and things like that," said Barth. "So, I was trying to figure out a way to make our class more fun and was going to purchase a doc-cam myself at the beginning of the year and talked myself out of it."

Thorp Catholic has a small student body, little-to-no state funding and only gets so much through the congregation, so teachers usually pay for new teaching tools themselves.

If you'd like to apply for our next Tools for Schools grant, click here.