Walker warns of "blue wave" after Dallet win

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is warning of a possible Democratic wave in November after the liberal candidate for state Supreme Court thumped her conservative opponent.

Walker tweeted Tuesday night after Rebecca Dallet easily defeated Michael Screnock in the Supreme Court race.

Walker says the results show "we are at risk of a #BlueWave in WI." Walker is up for re-election to a third term in November.

He says, "Big government special interests flooded Wisconsin with distorted facts & misinformation. Next, they'll target me and work to undo our bold reforms."

Screnock was backed by the state chamber of commerce, National Rifle Association and state Republican Party. Dallet was supported by labor and teacher unions, most of the state's judges and a host of current and former Democratic officeholders.