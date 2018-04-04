Clark County man charged with sexually assaulting a child

Clark County (WQOW) - A Clark County man faces charges of sexually assaulting a child.
According to the criminal complaint, Roth Schneiter, from Greenwood, assaulted a 10-year-old girl in late 2016 or early 2017.
The girl told a school guidance counselor about the assault, which was then reported to the sheriff's office.
Schneiter told investigators it's true, and said he made a mistake. His first court appearance will be in June.
