Clark County man charged with sexually assaulting a child

Clark County (WQOW) - A Clark County man faces charges of sexually assaulting a child.



According to the criminal complaint, Roth Schneiter, from Greenwood, assaulted a 10-year-old girl in late 2016 or early 2017.



The girl told a school guidance counselor about the assault, which was then reported to the sheriff's office.



Schneiter told investigators it's true, and said he made a mistake. His first court appearance will be in June.

