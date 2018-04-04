Sitcom characters lead the way in uncontested Dunn Co. Board rac - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Sitcom characters lead the way in uncontested Dunn Co. Board race

By Clint Berge, Social Media and Digital Content Manager
Dunn County (WQOW) - A Dunn County Board seat that did not have any candidates running remains open, because it only received four write in votes - and two of them were for sitcom characters.

The Dunn County Clerk told News 18, of the four votes cast in District 16, one was for Michael Scott, a character on "The Office", and another for Ron Swanson, a character on "Parks and Recreation".

Another vote went to Michael Screnock, a candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court. The final write in was Randy Eide, who is the director of Public Works in Menomonie, but not a resident of District 16. 

Now the county board will need to appoint someone for the seat.

The other uncontested race in the county was in District 28. Tim Lineau takes the seat with 49 votes. He was a registered write-in candidate.

