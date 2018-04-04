Eau Claire woman running for state treasurer

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Tuesday night, state voters elected to reject a constitutional amendment to eliminate the state treasurer position.



Now, there is only one person registered to run and she's from Eau Claire. Democrat Sarah Godlewski officially filed paperwork March 30.

Tom Hiller, a Republican, announced Wednesday afternoon he was withdrawing from the race.

Godlewski had campaigned to keep the office, and now says if elected, she will try to give it more powers.

