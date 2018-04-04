Eau Claire man faces charges of child sexual assault

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Charges of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl were filed Wednesday against an Eau Claire man.



Glenn Germaney faces two counts of child sexual assault. The girl said the assaults happened while Germaney was watching her, while her mother took her sister to school. According to the criminal complaint, they happened in an Eau Claire apartment in 2015 and 2016.

In court Wednesday, a judge set a signature bond for Germaney, with orders not to have contact with any children.

He returns to court next month.

