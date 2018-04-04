Nearly 40 pounds of marijuana seized in EC bust

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - A drug bust turns up nearly 40 pounds of marijuana, and now three local residents face criminal charges.



Tyler Meyer and Lindsy Beaver of Eau Claire, and David Stewart of Altoona (whose picture was not available) were charged Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, postal inspectors notified police of suspicious packages being mailed from California to Meyer and Beaver, and to Stewart's art gallery, Technicolor Mermaid, on Water Street.



A search of Meyer's home last month turned up the pot, a large amount of butane hash oil, psychedelic mushrooms and LSD.



Investigators said Meyer admitted Stewart would mail the marijuana from California, and he would reimburse Stewart after he sold it.

