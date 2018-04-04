Nearly 40 pounds of marijuana seized in EC bust - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Nearly 40 pounds of marijuana seized in EC bust

Posted:
By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - A drug bust turns up nearly 40 pounds of marijuana, and now three local residents face criminal charges.
 
Tyler Meyer and Lindsy Beaver of Eau Claire, and David Stewart of Altoona (whose picture was not available) were charged Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, postal inspectors notified police of suspicious packages being mailed from California to Meyer and Beaver, and to Stewart's art gallery, Technicolor Mermaid, on Water Street.

A search of Meyer's home last month turned up the pot, a large amount of butane hash oil, psychedelic mushrooms and LSD.  

Investigators said Meyer admitted Stewart would mail the marijuana from California, and he would reimburse Stewart after he sold it. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.