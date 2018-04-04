2 elected Eau Claire City Council members react to election results

Eau Claire (WQOW)- All but one challenged incumbent was voted out of office Tuesday, with four newcomers. That means one-third of the city council will have new faces by the end of the month.

Terry Weld, the only challenged council member who gets to keep a spot, said he was surprised by Tuesday night's turnout, but said he doesn't think Eau Claire residents were upset with the council specifically, saying it's part of a larger trend.

"People are looking for a change everywhere across the country it seems like these days. You know, I think that there was a movement from the citizens of Eau Claire to bring new blood, new interest into the city council," Weld said.

Emily Berge, who defeated incumbent Tim Tewalt, said it's not only part of a larger movement, she wasn't happy with city council representation.

"I feel like I wasn't being heard," Berge said. "Then I started hearing people in my neighborhood and on the north side having the same sentiment that they weren't being heard and they were feeling disconnected by their local officials. They were feeling the same on the local level all the way up, so I said, well you know I can be that change. I know i can be that change."

Berge said she's excited to be part of city council and share her ideas with the community.



The other three new council members are Emily Anderson, Jeremy Gragert, and Jill Christopherson.

The new members will participate in their first city council meeting, April 23.

