Eau Claire church to help people impacted by a February water main break

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local church is stepping up to help the people impacted by a water main break in February.



It happened on Eau Claire's west side as 42 houses were impacted. Some had flooding and sewage backup in their basements.



"If the community of Eau Claire could rally behind us and say, these are individuals in our neighborhood, and we can really make an impact, and we can really help them," said Jordan Van Proosdy, missions director at Peace Church. "This could be the start of everybody - churches, people of all ages and all kinds and shapes just getting together and saying let's make a difference, and let's get in there and work for a better community and a better tomorrow."



After many of the homeowners' insurance policies didn't cover the claims, they were left to pay for their own repairs.

"So, when Jordan said that they could help, I almost didn't quite believe it," said an impacted homeowner, Karen Olson. "I though wow, is this really real? I mean I've been praying really hard for something to happen and it was like wait a minute, I might be dreaming this. Without that, I just don't know if we would be seeing the light of day."



On Saturday, volunteers will start at Olson's house, replacing the lower half of the walls in her basement. If you would like to help, you can contact the church here.