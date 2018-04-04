Jackson Co. woman found guilty of 1st degree reckless homicide - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Jackson Co. woman found guilty of 1st degree reckless homicide

By Stephen Kelley, Evening Anchor
Black River Falls (WQOW) -- A Jackson County woman has been convicted of selling the drugs that killed a Black River Falls man.

Wednesday, Dreama Harvey was found guilty by a jury of 1st degree reckless homicide and manufacturing/delivering heroin.

In 2015, police said they found Dustin Bahr dead of an overdose in a Black River Falls apartment. Prosecutors said that Harvey supplied the drugs.

A sentencing hearing has not been set. Based on the charges in the case, Harvey faces up to 52 and a half years in prison.

