EC County Board votes to add new jailer

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- At its meeting on Wednesday, the Eau Claire County Board voted unanimously to hire an extra jailer.



The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office reports that in the first quarter of 2018, the jail has been consistently at, or near, capacity. The new jailer will help lighten the load on existing jail staff starting July, 1.



The cost of the new employee will be roughly $78,000 with benefits and funding will come from the sheriff office's budget.