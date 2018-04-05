Summerfest announces ground stage acts

Milwaukee (WISN) -- Summerfest announced Wednesday who will be performing on the ground stages during this year's festival.

The following performers will appear, but Summerfest has not said at which stages or times they will play:

June 27

Lil Uzi Vert

Alesso

Jethro Tull

Grizzly Bear

Party Favor

Lukas Nelson and Promises of the Real

Caroline Rose

Waker

Little Feather

The Cougars

June 28

Marshmello

Tory Lanez

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly

George Thorogood & the Destroyers

Buckcherry

P.O.D.

The Crystal Method

Medasin

Matthew Sweet

The Posies

Lit

Drivin N Cryin

Meat Puppets

Cornerstone of Rock

Alien Ant Farm

Boogie Men

June 29

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly

Goldlink

Social Distortion

Plain White T's

Xavier Omar

Lissie

Knox Fortune

The O'My's

Men I Trust

Sunflower Bean

Milck

33 RPM

June 30

Kaleo

Rachel Platten

Buddy Guy

The Soul Rebels

Phil Vassar

Jonny Lang

Welshly Arms

Too Many Zooz

The Screamin Cucumbers

July 1

Greta Van Fleet

The Neighbourhood

Spoon

Chromeo

Capital Cities

Black Violin

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

The Edgar Winter Group

Great White

Nick Lowe featuring Los Straitjackets

Lynch Mob

Fastball

Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers

Wishbone Ash

Rhythm Kings

July 3

Steve Tyler

Foster the People

Luis the Child

Benjamin Booker

Trace Adkins

Bishop Briggs

Joywave

Under the Streetlamp

Liza Anne

L.I.F.T.

Abby Jean

Cold Sweat & the Brew City Horns

July 4

Kesha

Pixies

Yonder Mountain Spring Band

Cheap Codes

Gavin DeGraw

CVBZ

Chris Lane

Andreas Moss

The Wombats

Justin Caruso

Cade

Alex Guthrie

Kings of Radio

July 5

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Slightly Stoopid

Machine Gun Kelly

DJ Jazzy Jeff

Trampled by Turtles

Gin Blossoms

Dead Horses

John Nemeth

Walter Trout

Eddie Butts Band

July 6

The Flaming Lips

Janelle Monae

Borns

O.A.R.

Judah & the Lion

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Hurray for the Riff Raff

Malo

Becca Mancari

The LoveMonkeys

July 7

Phantogram

HellYeah

Jon Batiste with the Dap-Kings

Mayer Hawthorne

Hunter Hayes

Howard Jones

Jonny P

Boney James

Maxi Priest

Candlebox

Pop Evil

The James Hunter Six

The Toys

July 8

Cheap Trick

Timeflies

Victor Manuelle

Boz Scaggs

Anderson East

Savannah Conley

Walter Lukens

Soccer Mommy

76 Juliet

More information can be found here: Summerfest 2018: Main stage headliner list complete