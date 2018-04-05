Summerfest announces ground stage acts

Milwaukee (WISN) -- Summerfest announced Wednesday who will be performing on the ground stages during this year's festival.
The following performers will appear, but Summerfest has not said at which stages or times they will play:
June 27
Lil Uzi Vert
Alesso
Jethro Tull
Grizzly Bear
Party Favor
Lukas Nelson and Promises of the Real
Caroline Rose
Waker
Little Feather
The Cougars
June 28
Marshmello
Tory Lanez
Maze featuring Frankie Beverly
George Thorogood & the Destroyers
Buckcherry
P.O.D.
The Crystal Method
Medasin
Matthew Sweet
The Posies
Lit
Drivin N Cryin
Meat Puppets
Cornerstone of Rock
Alien Ant Farm
Boogie Men
June 29
Maze featuring Frankie Beverly
Goldlink
Social Distortion
Plain White T's
Xavier Omar
Lissie
Knox Fortune
The O'My's
Men I Trust
Sunflower Bean
Milck
33 RPM
June 30
Kaleo
Rachel Platten
Buddy Guy
The Soul Rebels
Phil Vassar
Jonny Lang
Welshly Arms
Too Many Zooz
The Screamin Cucumbers
July 1
Greta Van Fleet
The Neighbourhood
Spoon
Chromeo
Capital Cities
Black Violin
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
The Edgar Winter Group
Great White
Nick Lowe featuring Los Straitjackets
Lynch Mob
Fastball
Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers
Wishbone Ash
Rhythm Kings
July 3
Steve Tyler
Foster the People
Luis the Child
Benjamin Booker
Trace Adkins
Bishop Briggs
Joywave
Under the Streetlamp
Liza Anne
L.I.F.T.
Abby Jean
Cold Sweat & the Brew City Horns
July 4
Kesha
Pixies
Yonder Mountain Spring Band
Cheap Codes
Gavin DeGraw
CVBZ
Chris Lane
Andreas Moss
The Wombats
Justin Caruso
Cade
Alex Guthrie
Kings of Radio
July 5
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Slightly Stoopid
Machine Gun Kelly
DJ Jazzy Jeff
Trampled by Turtles
Gin Blossoms
Dead Horses
John Nemeth
Walter Trout
Eddie Butts Band
July 6
The Flaming Lips
Janelle Monae
Borns
O.A.R.
Judah & the Lion
Michael Franti & Spearhead
Hurray for the Riff Raff
Malo
Becca Mancari
The LoveMonkeys
July 7
Phantogram
HellYeah
Jon Batiste with the Dap-Kings
Mayer Hawthorne
Hunter Hayes
Howard Jones
Jonny P
Boney James
Maxi Priest
Candlebox
Pop Evil
The James Hunter Six
The Toys
July 8
Cheap Trick
Timeflies
Victor Manuelle
Boz Scaggs
Anderson East
Savannah Conley
Walter Lukens
Soccer Mommy
76 Juliet
