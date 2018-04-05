MUST SEE: "Hatched Baby" installed outside La Crosse City Hall

La Crosse (WXOW) -- After months of discussion, the controversial "Hatched Baby" sculpture has been installed.

The sculpture piece was a gift from artist Wolfgang Auer, a German artist from La Crosse's sister city of Friedberg, Germany. The nine foot artwork had been disassembled and in storage in a Myrick Park shelter until a spot could be found for it's display.

The art piece depicts a child's blue head coming out of an egg, inspired by the birth of the artist's daughter in 2007. According to Todd Bye of the La Crosse German Relations Association Committee, it's art that sparks conversation.

The La Crosse Art Board also put up a plaque with information and history about the Hatched Baby.