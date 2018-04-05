Adopt-A-Pet: Jaylin

Meet our Pet of the Day: Jaylin!

Jaylin is two years old. She's a Siamese mix. She is spayed and micro-chipped, and she's ready to go to a great home. She seems to warm up to people pretty quickly and loves being pet. Jaylin may be able to adjust to another cat in the house, she has kind of mixed feelings about that. If you're looking for a cat to spoil and just let lounge around, then she'd be a great fit.

If you're interested in Jaylin, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.