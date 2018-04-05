4/5: Annual Great Futures Dinner

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- Every year, the Boys and Girls club of Chippewa Falls hosts their Great Futures Dinner, and this year's theme is "Creating Brighter Futures for our Youth".

The Great Futures dinner is set for Thursday, April 12 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Avalon Hotel and Conference Center in Chippewa Falls. This will be the fifth annual Great Futures Dinner. The theme is "Creating Brighter Futures for our Youth." This is a special evening where we showcase our members to the community. Guests enjoy a fun-filled evening of evening of delicious food, a silent auction, and most importantly, the opportunity to get to know the members.

The members of the Boys and Girls Club have been busy making their own member made art and Centerpieces to add to the event.

Prices are $400.00 per Table, which Includes a preferred table for 6 guests and program book listing. Individual Tickets are $60, and Friday, April 5 is the deadline to get tickets.

You can register ONLINE. Credit cards orders can also be placed online or by phone at 715-726-2065

100% of proceeds from this event will benefit the Boys & Girls Club - Chippewa Falls Center.