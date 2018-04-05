New Bucks arena 90 percent complete

Milwaukee (WISN) -- The new Milwaukee Bucks arena is almost ready to open its doors to fans.

Construction is 90 percent complete, with the inner bowl and massive jumbo tron that will be hoisted, and all that's left is the finishing touches. The Bucks' team president said the arena was designed for easy access and an intimate feel of the action.

"It's really hard to navigate stadiums and arenas these days and this is a wide open concourse arena," said Peter Feigin. "This whole concourse is set up to literally be social. So you see harvest tables around, anchor bars, you see food and beverage."

On the lower level, there will be 10,000 seats surrounding the court, and party suites that will allow up to 180 guests at a time. On the upper level, the new pro shop with a city view is taking shape.