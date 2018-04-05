Bomb-making suspect had white supremacist literature along with explosives according to unsealed records

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) - Unsealed court records in connection with a bomb making suspect in Beaver Dam show investigators found potential, homemade bombs, and white supremacist literature in the suspect's apartment after a March explosion in the unit.



The explosion killed suspect Benjamin Morrow, and damaged his unit and other parts of his Beaver Dam apartment complex. Authorities said removing materials from the blast scene was too dangerous, so a controlled detonation, and later a controlled burn were used to destroy the potentially explosive material.



Unsealed Dodge County court search warrant records show state justice department division of criminal investigation agent Kevin Heimerl found thirteen medium sized jars of potentially "...finished TATP explosive material" in the apartment refrigerator. Experts say TATP is often seen used in homemade explosives. Heimerl said containers labeled TATP were found in Morrow's apartment garage.

In the unsealed court records, Heimerl described the scene in the apartment as a "homemade explosive laboratory," with instructions found on the manufacture of homemade explosives.



Search warrant records also show Morrow may have had interest in white supremacy.



"Within his bedroom, literature has been found concerning white supremacy groups," Heimerl stated in justifying search efforts of Morrow's lap top computer and electronic devices.



Court records also show investigators identified a Fremont, Wisconsin man who Morrow may have had phone contact with in proximity to the time of the explosion.



Records show a Town of Beaver Dam storage unit rented by Morrow was searched by investigators, but with no evidence of bomb-making found.



The 28-year old Morrow attended a Christian college in Pensacola, Fla, and worked for a pharmaceutical company in Madison prior to living in Beaver Dam. At time of the explosion and his death, Morrow worked for Richelieu Foods in Beaver Dam in quality control. Unsealed search warrant records state co-workers "...described a smell like moth balls" coming from Morrow.



The explosion permanently displaced more than a dozen other renters in the apartment complex.