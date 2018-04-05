Ice shoves its way through cottage along bay of Green Bay

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - In the small town of Union in Southern Door County, the ice shoves along the bay of Green Bay are quite a sight to see.

However, the spectacle caused some significant damage to a cottage along the bay.

"You think you've seen it all until you look at something like this. It's way beyond what you can believe," said Greg Ludwig, Ludwig Home Remodeling. "It's amazing to see this much ice in one area," said Ludwig.

Ludwig takes care of the one-bedroom cottage where the ice pushed its way up against the house, breaking the window and wall, causing ice to spill into the bedroom.

"When we walked up to it, it was like walking in a mixed drink," said Ludwig.

He said the ice shoves pushed up against the house over the course of a few hours on Saturday. He didn't know about it until he received a phone call from the sheriff's office.

"They were worried about the gas line. It pushed the cabin so far and they didn't know if it was going to stop or not stop, so the gas line was a problem," said Ludwig.

Ludwig says this house is the only one damaged by the ice shoves.

He plans to start cleaning up the mess and making repairs to the home next week.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in this amazing display of mother nature.