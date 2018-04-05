Pence coming to Wisconsin for Walker fundraiser

Madison (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Wisconsin in three weeks to host a fundraiser for Republican Gov. Scott Walker.



An invitation to the April 25 event obtained by The Associated Press says Pence will be the featured speaker at the evening event. The location is not disclosed.



Walker is up for re-election to a third term in November. He sounded the warning to fellow Republicans on Tuesday after liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Rebecca Dallet trounced her conservative opponent. Walker said Wisconsin is at risk of coming under a "blue wave."



The cost to attend the fundraiser is $500 per person, but a VIP photo costs $10,000 per two attendees.



Pence was last in Wisconsin in September. No other stops for the April visit have been announced.