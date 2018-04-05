Bloomer man threatens to blow up Eau Claire home

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A Bloomer man faces two felony charges for allegedly threatening to blow up a home in Eau Claire.



Matthew Gensler is charged with two counts of making a terrorist threat.



According to the criminal complaint, he told a co-worker he was going to break into their home, turn the gas on, and blow it up. He also threatened to hit his 15-year-old daughter with his car. Later, at that home, he slammed a door on the co-worker's hand. The victim said he appeared to be on drugs.



When speaking to police, Gensler denied making the threats, but admitted he was a recovering drug addict and did not remember much of the day before.



Gensler returns to court in May. If convicted of all charges, he faces up to 7 years in prison.

