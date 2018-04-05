Eau Claire County Board approves added jail help

Eau Claire (WQOW) - With Eau Claire County's jail remaining at high capacity, it'll soon have more staff.

On Wednesday night, the county board approved adding an extra full-time corrections officer position. Sheriff Ron Cramer said as of now, staff are covering all necessary shifts in overtime and having to work their days off.

Cramer said by adding the extra position, officials will be able to put employees back on normal schedules.

He said the jail had 14,000 hours of overtime last year, and the new position will pick up more than 2,000 of those hours, so the money for the job is already in the budget.

"These are mandatory posts if you will," Cramer said. "If we have 11 posts we have to fill every one of them. We can't leave one go short, so somebody mandatory has to show up. The problem that they had on the moral issue is the jailers get every other weekend off, and many of them were being ordered in on their days off, so it cuts into their family life and the things they can do with their family."

Cramer said they already have someone interested in the position. The candidate will have to go through four weeks of training before they can become full-time staff. He hopes to be fully staffed and give employees the time off they deserve as soon as possible.