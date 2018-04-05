Candidate announces run for the 68th Assembly seat

A woman behind a famous Wisconsin gerrymandering court case, now in front of the US Supreme Court, is now running for state office.

Wendy Sue Johnson announced her candidacy on Thursday for the 68th Assembly seat which is currently held by Republican Kathy Bernier.

Bernier is running for state Senate instead.

Johnson said her experience as a Chippewa Valley lawyer, and teacher, has given her perspective on issues like education and road funding.

"As a plaintiff in the gerrymandering case, I'm very interested in voting rights. We need to have a non-partisan commission drawing our maps so that voters will choose their representatives and representatives aren't choosing their voters."

So far, Johnson is the only candidate who's filed paperwork to run for that seat.

For more information on Wendy Sue Johnson, and her candidacy, you can visit her Facebook page.