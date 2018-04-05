Altoona man allegedly threatens to bite officer's nose while wife was giving birth

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police said an Altoona man threatened officers at an Eau Claire hospital, while his wife was about to give birth.



Police said it happened Wednesday night at Mayo in Eau Claire.

According to the complaint, Randy Lacoursiere appeared highly intoxicated and kept falling down near the coffee shop area. Officers said he was also swearing and threatened to fight security officers. After he was arrested, he threatened to bite off an officer's nose.

Lacoursiere is charged with threatening an officer and disorderly conduct.

He's back in court in May.

