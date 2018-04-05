Rep. Ron Kind touts "Make it in America" in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Representative Ron Kind and House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer toured an Eau Claire manufacturing plant Thursday.

They learned more about Culimeta-Saveguard, which makes mainly thermal insulation products.



Kind and Hoyer talked about how important it is to have good paying jobs locally and how the three parts to their, "Make it in America" plan: entrepreneurship, education and infrastructure, can help.

"This gets back to the whole "Make it in America" agenda," Kind said. "We need to support businesses and the employees so they have the skills they need in order to be employable and help grow these businesses and our economy as a consequence."

Kind and Hoyer also held a round-table discussion on education priorities with students at UW-Eau Claire Thursday.