House Minority Whip speaks about "Blue Wave" possibilities

Eau Claire (WQOW)- During the "Make it in America" tour Thursday, News 18 got to ask the House Minority Whip about Democrats hope for a "Blue Wave" and whether they can regain control of the house.

Right now Democrats hold 194 of the 435 seats, and would need 24 seats to regain control.



Steny Hoyer said he's certain it'll happen, and believes it'll be better for the nation's checks and balances.



"We have excellent candidates. We have over 100 districts in play, we need 24 seats to take back the majority. Now, some are more in play than others," said Hoyer.

Hoyer said he thinks some Republicans will even vote Democratic, so they're better balanced.