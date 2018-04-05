Glenwood City teacher accused of exchanging explicit pics with m - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Glenwood City teacher accused of exchanging explicit pics with minor

By Clint Berge, Social Media and Digital Content Manager
Glenwood City (WQOW) - A Glenwood City School District employee is in custody after allegedly exchanging sexual pictures and videos with a minor in Missouri.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, police were contacted by law enforcement in Missouri saying the school employee was exchanging the pictures and videos.

Police searched the employee's home, and took the person into custody. The faculty member's name is being withheld until formal charges are filed.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said at this time, there is no indication students in Glenwood City were victims in this case.

