UPDATE: Glenwood City school employee accused of exchanging explicit pics with minor identified

UPDATE:

Glenwood City (WQOW) - We now know the name of the Glenwood City School District employee arrested after allegedly exchanging sexual pictures and videos with a minor in Missouri.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Peter L. Gaustad of Glenwood City, a faculty member at Glenwood City School District and a Glenwood City Council member, was arrested Thursday.

The St. Croix County District Attorney’s Office charged Gaustad on Friday with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of exposing a child to harmful material, one count of causing a child to view/listen to sexual activity and one count of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri referred the case to law enforcement in Wisconsin after discovering, in recent months, Gaustad allegedly had sexual communications online with a juvenile female in Missouri.

On April 5, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Gaustad’s home and his belongings at his workplace, and took him into custody.

If you or anyone you know may have information to assist in this investigation, please call the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 381-4320.

Posted April 5, 2018

Glenwood City (WQOW) - A Glenwood City School District employee is in custody after allegedly exchanging sexual pictures and videos with a minor in Missouri.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, police were contacted by law enforcement in Missouri saying the school employee was exchanging the pictures and videos.



Police searched the employee's home, and took the person into custody. The faculty member's name is being withheld until formal charges are filed.



The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said at this time, there is no indication students in Glenwood City were victims in this case.