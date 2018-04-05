Counters declare wrong winner in Menomonie School Board race

Menomonie (WQOW) - After election officials in Menomonie made their list, and then checked it twice, the results of the school board race have changed.

The board of canvassers met Thursday and discovered that they had awarded one of the three seats to the wrong candidate.

Initial results showed Chris Freeman had edged Penny Burstad by 22 votes, but when the results were double-checked it was actually Burstad winning by just three votes.



She'll join Tricia Thompson and Jim Swanson in serving three year terms on the board.

