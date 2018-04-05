Packers shareholders meeting set for July 25 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Packers shareholders meeting set for July 25

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Green Bay (WQOW) -- For the first time, the annual Packers shareholders meeting will take place in the evening.

The meeting is set for Wednesday, 7:00 P.M., at Lambeau Field, and will coincide with festivities planned to celebrate the Packers 100th season, as well as the start of Green Bay's training camp.


 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.