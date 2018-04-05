Packers shareholders meeting set for July 25

Green Bay (WQOW) -- For the first time, the annual Packers shareholders meeting will take place in the evening.
The meeting is set for Wednesday, 7:00 P.M., at Lambeau Field, and will coincide with festivities planned to celebrate the Packers 100th season, as well as the start of Green Bay's training camp.
