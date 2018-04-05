Chippewa Falls baseball looking to build on recent success

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- Like every other high school baseball team in the area, Chippewa Falls is playing the waiting game to open its season.



The Cardinals were supposed to play a doubleheader this past Tuesday at Holmen, but that was postponed. Chi-Hi's doubleheader at Wisconsin Rapids this Saturday has been moved back one week.



Chippewa Falls has been a consistent program of late. The Cardinals have made four straight trips to the WIAA Division 1 sectional, and took second in the Big Rivers Conference last season. They'll have to replace some key players who have graduated, including infielder Jordan Steinmetz and pitcher Trevor Olson, who's now at Division I Xavier University.



"We lost our number one guy, we could get him on the mound and get a win," says Cardinals head coach Mitch Steinmetz, "now, we are looking at pitching by committee, that's going to be the number one when it comes to the pitching staff."



While pitching may be a bit of a question mark, Steinmetz thinks his team should be solid in other phases of the game.



"We are pretty strong defensively, Steinmetz says, "when it comes to hitting, I think we are going to be a little stronger hitting this year, but being in the gym, being in the cage, everyone hits home runs in the cage. Getting outside we will get to see what happens."



The Cardinals think team chemistry will also be a strength this season, with the returning veterans are blending well with the players new to the varsity level.



"It seems like this year we're closer as a team already than we were last year," says Chippewa Falls senior designated hitter Couper Fosvik, "we do a lot of stuff as a team together and we have a lot of fun, and I think that's a really big part of being successful."



"With these new guys coming up we feel like they're gonna fill their shoes really well, and play how we expect them to play,"says senior outfielder Lucas Steinmetz, "and it's going to be a fun year."



Chippewa Falls is schduled to host Menomonie, Tuesday afternoon, weather permitting.