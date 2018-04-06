Eau Claire YMCA hosting first annual Teen Job Fair Saturday

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An inaugural event at a local YMCA is offering employment and professional development opportunities for area youth.

On Saturday, the Eau Claire YMCA is hosting its first annual Teen Job Fair. The event will bring an array of local employers offering both year-round and summer jobs for those between 15 and 19-years-old. Participants will have the opportunity to meet with people from across the workforce, hand out resumes, schedule an interview, or attend one of the day's professional development workshops.

Saturday's event begins at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the YMCA's Nelson Gym.

For more information about the YMCA and this event, click HERE.