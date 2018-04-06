Chippewa Valley Museum hosting '60s Dance Revival Celebration, Fundraiser Saturday

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Take a step back in time to the '60s and dance the night away in support of a local organization.

On Saturday, The Chippewa Valley Museum is hosting its '60s Dance Revival Celebration and Fundraiser at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire. The event will include and old fashioned supper club meal, a silent auction, raffles, museum displays, and a vintage slideshow of Eau Claire.

Tickets for Saturday's event are $45 for dinner and the dance, or $25 for just the dance. You can reserve tickets by calling the Chippewa Valley Museum at 715-834-7871 or visiting their website. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. until 11 p.m.

You can find more information on the event HERE.

WQOW's own Keith Edwards will emcee the event.