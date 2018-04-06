MUST SEE: Service dogs visit Disneyland - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: Service dogs visit Disneyland

Posted:

(WQOW) --  A few service dogs wished upon a star and visited the most wonderful place on Earth.

We're talking about Disneyland, that's where the four hard working pups took a field trip, last week. They're being trained as service dogs, and their handlers took them to the theme park to enhance their social skills.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.