MUST SEE: Service dogs visit Disneyland

(WQOW) -- A few service dogs wished upon a star and visited the most wonderful place on Earth.
We're talking about Disneyland, that's where the four hard working pups took a field trip, last week. They're being trained as service dogs, and their handlers took them to the theme park to enhance their social skills.
