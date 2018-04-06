Adopt-A-Pet: Bubba

Meet our Pet of the Day: Bubba!

Bubba is a super sweet 10 year old Beagle mix. He is a very mellow guy who loves attention. Bubba is getting his teeth cleaned so he's fresh and ready to meet his forever family!

If you're interested in Bubba, or want to learn more about the other dogs available you can email Bob's House for Dogs (bobshousenikki@gmail.com).