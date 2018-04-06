4/6: Real Life Academy

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An educational event is coming up next week, aimed at helping local students learn about real life.

The Real Life Academy is a partnership program with over 25 Chamber member businesses providing employees to assist the students in their decision making.

To prepare for the Academy, area high schools have researched and selected their careers and participated in classroom lessons on financial management so that they are ready to put their financial skills to the test. Each student enters The Real Life Academy with the profession they aspire to be at ten years after high school graduation, along with a family status and a paycheck with one month's salary.

The first academy was held in November 2004, making this the 14th year! The Chamber holds two academies per year, in the fall and the spring, and approximately 350 students go through each event.