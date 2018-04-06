Cheers! It's New Beer's Eve

(CNN) - It's been an unofficial holiday for 85 years.

'New Beer's Eve' was the night before the first alcoholic beer became legally available after 13 years of prohibition.

From 1920 to 1933, no alcoholic beverages were legal in the United States.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt had barely been president for a month when he and a new anti-prohibition majority in Congress known as "The Wets" brought back beer.

The Cullen-Harrison Act increased allowable alcohol in beer from 0.5 percent to 3.2 percent.

Prohibition would be completely reversed later that year with ratification of the 21st Amendment to the Constitution.

So, if you tip one back Friday night, offer cheers to FDR and "The Wets."