Matt Flynn campaigns against Foxconn deal during stop in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A Democratic candidate for governor was in Eau Claire Friday morning talking to his fellow veterans, and trying to separate himself from a long list of competitors.



"With me they're going to get a Democrat. You're not going to get a new Democrat, or some other kind of new Coke, old Coke. They're going to get the share of the Democratic Party," said Matt Flynn.



Flynn is hoping that he'll be the one to unseat Governor Walker this November. He's the only veteran in the field and met with his fellow vets at the Eau Claire VFW on Starr Avenue Friday morning. Like several of his Democratic opponents, he's no fan of the Foxconn deal.



"That contract is one that I will end the minute I get into office through litigation," Flynn said. "Four-and-a-half billion dollars to this Taiwanese company that does most of its work in mainland China, a communist country. They're under investigation for security violations, pollution and labor violations in communist China. Now, how bad is that? Why are we letting them in Wisconsin? Giving them $4.5 billion, we're letting them take water out of Lake Michigan, as much as they want."

Flynn said the Democrats' success this week is great, but he said the party can't depend on a 'blue wave' come November. He also thinks that among the crowded list of Democratic candidates, he's one of the two, or three, getting the most support. Before facing off with the governor, Flynn will need to win the Democratic primary. That election is set for August 14.

