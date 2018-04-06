Police say Ohio man attacked woman with a pizza

MASURY, OH (WKOW) -- An Ohio man was arrested by police after allegedly attacking a woman with a pizza.

Kenneth Evans, 24, was arrested by the Brookfield Township Police Department after a disturbance at a home in Masury, northeast of Youngstown.

When officers went to the home, they said Evans was "obviously intoxicated" and was screaming. Although officers called him "belligerent" in their report, they say he immediately complied with officers' commands.

The alleged victim told officers Evans was screaming at her inside a car as she drove him home, and at one point, hit her in the face with a pizza. Police say the woman had a minor injury.

Later, police say Evans tried to fight a neighbor, threw tires into the road and smashed a mailbox.

"He was highly intoxicated and his mood was rapidly shifting," the report states. "The house was completely trashed, with the coach upside down against the wall."

Evans was arrested, but released from the Trumbull County Jail Thursday afternoon. He's charged with assault and criminal damage or endangering.