EC Memorial's Brieske has interim tag removed

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Eau Claire Memorial has removed the interim tag from boys basketball head coach Chad Brieske's title. Brieske coached the Old Abes to a fourth place finish in the Big Rivers Conference this past season, and the team finished with a 10-12 overall record. Brieske has some high hopes for the program in the coming years, and says he's excited about moving forward.

"When I was named as the interim coach nothing really changed in terms of preparation and how I went about the day-to-day operations," Brieske explains, "Kids have stopped into my room and congratulated me. Some of them didn't even really understand I was the interim, so they've been trying to wrap their heads around what that meant even. But it's great to move forward now with that, and engage in conversations about the long term prognosis for the program."

(Eau Claire Memorial Press Release) -- Memorial High School is very pleased to announce the interim tag has been removed and Chad Brieske will be returning as the Head Boys Basketball Coach.

Chad was named to the interim role on September 25, 2017. He guided the Old Abes to a 6-6 record in the Big Rivers Conference resulting in a fourth place finish. He is a veteran coach who is a terrific teacher of the game and has proven his ability to successfully lead the program. It was evident that his guidance and leadership qualities were immediate in creating positive outcomes in multiple facets with Old Abe Basketball.

Chad’s commitment to the athletes and the entire program is evident. Memorial looks to see continued success in the boys basketball program under Coach Brieske.