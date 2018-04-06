Younkers closing in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Younkers Department Store in Eau Claire is closing.

Bon-Ton Stores, Younkers' parent company, announced the closure of 12 stores today, including the Eau Claire Younkers at the Oakwood Mall. The closure is expected to be permanent.

Layoffs could begin as soon as June 5, and 93 Eau Claire employees will lose their jobs, according to a notice filed with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. Layoffs could take several months.

An exact closing date is not known, and the company says the timetable for closing is subject to change.

Bon-Ton filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection on February 11.