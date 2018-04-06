Menomonie man allegedly sexually assaults 4-year-old

Menomonie (WQOW) - A Menomonie man is charged with two felonies for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old.
The young girl told her mom that Chase Johnson touched her, and forced her to perform oral sex. The incident took place in February.
When interviewed by police, Johnson admitted he was a sex addict, but denied the sexual assault.
If convicted on all charges, he faces up to 100 years in prison.
