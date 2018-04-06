New Altoona baseball coach brings plenty of experience to the program

Altoona (WQOW) -- It's not often that a first year high school coach comes in with sixteen years of college coaching experience, but that's the case in Altoona, where Craig Walter takes over the Railroaders baseball program.



The Rails return seven upperclassmen from last year's team that took second in the Western Cloverbelt and finished 15-7 overall. Walter says while Altoona may not wow anyone when the team takes the field, the Railroaders make up for it with their energy level and strong work ethic. Players are looking forward to putting the coach's experience to good use.



"Having Coach Craig with so much experience is a big help," says Altoona senior third baseman/catcher Isaac Colbert, "he just really knows his stuff, so we're getting a perspective that's seen a lot of baseball and seen a lot of stuff happen so he knows what to expect and can help us prepare for that better. "



"We're doing some new things, some different things," Walter says, "some things that you can't really explain, you're going to have to go out and watch to see what we do, so it'll be interesting. I've done some of the things at the college ranks before, so it's fun and it works."



This week's weather postponed two of Altoona's games. Next Tuesday's game with Menomonie has been moved to the Woodside complex in Mauston.