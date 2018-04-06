Cigarette to blame for deadly house fire in Taylor Co.

Taylor County (WQOW) -- An elderly woman is dead after a cigarette causes a fire at a house in Taylor Co. Friday, according to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 3 p.m. at a home on HWY 102 in the town of Westboro.

According to a press release, Michael Rantanen, 79, called authorities reporting his house was on fire. When authorities arrived, Michael was outside the home, but his wife, Susan Rantanen, 71, was still inside. Deputies tried to get inside the home, but they were unable to due to smoke and fire. Susan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the fire appears to have started accidentally by the victim who had been smoking a cigarette near her oxygen supply.

No foul play is suspected.