Man dead after Barron County chase

Barron County (WQOW) - A man is dead after a multi-county chase ends in Barron County.

According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, his department was asked to help search for a person from Grant County, in far southwestern Wisconsin, who was wanted in a domestic abuse case. It was believed the person was traveling to Rusk County and might have a rifle. A description of the vehicle was provided.

At 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a Bloomer officer spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle did not stop and a chase ensued on northbound Hwy 53 and into Barron County.

Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department took over the chase and requested that the Barron Police Department set up spike strips on Hwy 53 at Hwy 8. Spikes were deployed and three tires on the suspect car were hit, causing the tires to deflate.

As the vehicle came to a stop, just north of the Hwy 53 and Hwy 8 exit, the driver of the vehicle failed to get out of the car or follow the commands of sheriff’s deputies.

After several minutes of non compliance, and because the man may have a gun, a tactical approach was made on the vehicle using a flash bang and shields.



When deputies got up to the vehicle, Michael Haile, 66, of Stitzer, WI was dead after shooting himself.

The Sheriff Department was assisted by the Bloomer, Barron and Rice Lake Police Department, the Lakeview Medical Center Ambulance, Cameron First Responders and the Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office