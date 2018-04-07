HS Sports - Saturday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

HS Sports - Saturday

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
EC Memorial's Steinar Jewett and Will Hayes win their match at two doubles EC Memorial's Steinar Jewett and Will Hayes win their match at two doubles

BOYS HS TENNIS
Eau Claire Memorial Invitational

NEW RICHMOND   0
EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL   7

Individual Results:
1 singles: ECM Mark Pepperl def. NR Trent Ziebol, 6-1, 6-1
2 singles: ECM Sam Recheck def. NR Logan Denucci, 6-0, 6-0
3 singles: ECM Liam Obaid def. NR Brandon Dennis, 6-0, 6-0
4 singles: ECM Ethan Beckerman def. NR Luke Melby, 6-0, 6-0

1 doubles: ECM Max Loen & Grant Wolfe def. NR Tyler Blattner & Herbie Struss 6-0, 6-3
2 doubles: ECM Will Hayes & Steinar Jewett def. NR Matt Kukacka & Joe Smallidge 6-0, 6-2
3 doubles: ECM Andrew Mueller & Danylo Ripeckyj def. NR Kyle Massey & Caden Wayne, 6-2, 6-0

WAUSAU EAST   0
EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL   7

EAU CLAIRE NORTH   1
LA CROSSE CENTRAL   6

EAU CLAIRE NORTH   3
MENOMONIE   4

