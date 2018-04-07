HS Sports - Saturday

BOYS HS TENNIS
Eau Claire Memorial Invitational
NEW RICHMOND 0
EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 7
Individual Results:
1 singles: ECM Mark Pepperl def. NR Trent Ziebol, 6-1, 6-1
2 singles: ECM Sam Recheck def. NR Logan Denucci, 6-0, 6-0
3 singles: ECM Liam Obaid def. NR Brandon Dennis, 6-0, 6-0
4 singles: ECM Ethan Beckerman def. NR Luke Melby, 6-0, 6-0
1 doubles: ECM Max Loen & Grant Wolfe def. NR Tyler Blattner & Herbie Struss 6-0, 6-3
2 doubles: ECM Will Hayes & Steinar Jewett def. NR Matt Kukacka & Joe Smallidge 6-0, 6-2
3 doubles: ECM Andrew Mueller & Danylo Ripeckyj def. NR Kyle Massey & Caden Wayne, 6-2, 6-0
WAUSAU EAST 0
EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 7
EAU CLAIRE NORTH 1
LA CROSSE CENTRAL 6
EAU CLAIRE NORTH 3
MENOMONIE 4
