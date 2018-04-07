Former Packers Kicker Chester Marcol speaks in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Chester Marcol, a former Green Bay Packers kicker from 1972-1980, spoke at the Chippewa Valley Technical College about his life experiences in and out of the NFL, including his drug addiction.

"I got addicted to substances and then my price tag went up and up and up, and I graduated to bigger and more dangerous drugs, to cocaine, to heroine, and to other things," Marcol explains, "But it makes no difference what a person uses, a problem is still a problem. Carry the message, maybe plant a seed in someone's heart, that we can live in a solution rather than stay in a problem."

Marcol is most remembered for his game-winning touchdown against the Bears in 1980, in which he ran his own blocked kick into the endzone. He also is the first person to kick a traditional field goal over 60 yards. In 2011, Marcol published a memoir entitled Alive and Kicking: My Journey Through Football, Addiction, and Life.